Women aged between 18 and 24 have been identified as victims of online stalking, eventually leading to sexual harassment.

Mrs Rita Ilevebare, Executive Director, Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion (GRIP), disclosed this on Tuesday while on a sensitisation visit to Christ Girls School, Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was in conjunction with Mrs Dolu Oyewole, Special Assistant to the Attorney-General on Cybercrimes and Related Matters, with support from Women Rights Non-Governmental Organisations.

Ilevebare called for women and girls to be equipped with prerequisite knowledge on how to avoid cyberspace violence and what to do if they eventually ended up as victims.

She said that for women and girls to reach their full potentials, their private and public safety must be prioritised.

The GRIP director emphasised that a lot needed to be done on the issues of cyberspace safety for women, hence the reason for the sensitisation on how to stay safe in an online environment.

According to her, given the immense benefits of cyberspace, it had become one of the channels where women and girls were daily exposed to all forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“The grave consequences of cyberspace GBV include trauma, depression, suicidal thoughts and even death.

“The growing reach of the internet and the rapid spread of information through our mobile devices have presented new opportunities that could put some women at risk, so it is important to be mindful of the dangers.

“I advise girls and women to be conscious of what they do online to ensure cyber safety, which is the responsible use of ICT, such as the Internet, social media, online games on smartphones, tables and other connected devices,” she said.

She also enlightened the girls to delete sensitive information when they were no longer needed on their phones.

“Don’t share passwords, don’t share more than necessary and don’t meet online acquaintances alone.

“Reveal only as much as needed to people and block people you don’t want to interact with. Be careful what you post, ensure safe browsing and be careful what you download,” she said. (NAN)

