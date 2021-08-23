Women affairs ministry stresses collaborations with women stakeholders

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs (FMWA) has reiterated its continuous collaboration with stakeholders on women affairs for national development.

Mr Olufunso Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry made this known on Monday in Uyo, while giving his welcome address at the 21st Regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs.

Adebiyi called for adequate attention and full participation for action to accelerate the attainment of gender parity through the empowerment and development for the benefit of women in Nigeria.

He said that the technical session of the National Council on Women Affairs was strategically designed as a formative ground to critically examine various policy initiatives and programmes submitted for council consideration.

Adebiyi, who is an engineer, charged participants to be responsible and ensure that only relevant policies and programmes that would enhance sustainable economic development were brought on.

He said that 185 memoranda were received by the ministry for consideration, among which are 21 information memoranda and 164 action memoranda from 32 states and FCT.

He said that other memoranda for consideration came from the ministry and other ministries such as science and technology, environment, agriculture, industry, humanitarian respectively.

He said that the women ministry also received memoranda from National Centre for Women Development, NAPTIP and Nigerian Correctional Service.

“Through our interactions, discussions and generation of necessary information on these memoranda and other tropical national issues at this session, we will guide the council to initiate and implement far reaching policies.

“This is to ensure institutional strengthening toward effective and efficient implementation of our mandate, this ministry count on your continuous collaboration.

“This council meeting will also deliberate on matters affecting children and other vulnerable groups for informed decision making. This meeting is also a veritable avenue for experts to address other emerging issues,” Adebiyi said.

The 21st national council women meeting is expected to come to an end on Friday Aug. 27. (NAN)

