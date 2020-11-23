Women affairs minister urges Plateau indigenes to live peacefully

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has urged indigenes of Plateau to live peacefully in love and harmony, jettison every form of differences in order to make meaningful impact as a state.

Tallen made the call during the command parade to herald the 33rd edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), held on Sunday at Landsfileld, Little Rayfield, Jos.

She said that the state was such a unique one strategically located and endowed with lots of potential.

She, however, advised the people to embrace peace and dialogue with the government on ways to move the state forward.