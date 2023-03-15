Women Affairs Minister, Pauline Tallen, bags UN award

By Justina Auta

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has been conferred with an

award by the UN Global Women Foundation Advocacy for Change, a global body.

Mr Olujimi Oyetomi, the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, disclosed this

in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated that “the award is for her lifelong commitment toward building strong reach of service throughout the world.”

Oyetomi added that the award was presented to the minister during the “She Rises Forum on Empowering Women Economic

Sustainability Through Entrepreneurship and Leadership” holding on the wings of the 67th Session of UN Commission

on the Status of Women in New York.

He said “this special recognition by the global body adds to many that have been conferred on the Nigerian

Minister of Women Affairs.

“It is specially for her lifelong commitment to building strong reach of service throughout the world.

“The passion and commitment of Dame Tallen to positively change the lives of women and girls is infectious.

“It does not take long for anyone to stay around the Plateau State, Nigeria-born administrator and public

servant to detect her high level and tireless commitment and passion in this regard.”(NAN)