Woman who threatened to kill neighbour in 3 days, gets bail

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Makurdi Upper Area Court 2, Monday granted bail to one Sewuese Angum, who allegedly threatened to kill her neighbour, Mercy Ashema in three days.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Ms Rose Iorshe, said the accused shall be granted bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in the like sum.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, had told the court earlier the case was at the D Divisional Police Station, Ankpa Ward, Makurdi Aug. 25, by Ashema.

the same date, at about 3: p.m., when she (Ashema) came back from work, immediately she opened the gate, her neighbour one Sewuese Angum of the same address, poured sand her body and vowed in three days she will die.

Shaagee said investigation into the matter was ongoing and requested for more time to complete it.

She said the accused contravened sections 397 and 263 of the penal Code Law as suggested.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The adjourned the case to Sept. 16, for further hearing. (NAN)

