Woman who threatened to kill neighbour in 3 days, gets bail

A Makurdi Upper Area Court 2, on Monday granted bail to one Sewuese Angum, who allegedly threatened to kill her neighbour, Mercy Ashema in three days.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Ms Rose Iorshe, said the accused shall be granted bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in the like sum.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, had told the court earlier that the case was reported at the D Divisional Police Station, Ankpa Ward, Makurdi on Aug. 25, by Ashema.

“On the same date, at about 3:30 p.m., when she (Ashema) came back from work, immediately she opened the gate, her neighbour one Sewuese Angum of the same address, poured sand on her body and vowed that in three days she will die.

Shaagee said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and requested for more time to complete it.

She said the accused contravened sections 397 and 263 of the penal Code Law as suggested.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate adjourned the case to Sept. 16, for further hearing. (NAN)

