Woman seeks divorce, says husband smokes in her room, dislikes relatives

A middle-aged woman, Amina Aminu, on Tuesday dragged her husband, Umar Muhammad before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking divorce, alleging that he smokes in her room and dislike her relatives.

Aminu, who resides in Kaduna, also said:”I approach this court seeking divorce because my husband has refused to change his behaviours.

“I can no longer live with him. I will pay him back the N50, 000 he paid as my bride price two years and five months ago to free myself from the union.

”I have given him uncountable chances to change but he will never”, she said.

The defendant, Muhammad, a businessman who also reside within Kaduna metropolis, through his counsel, Nazifi Shehu, obliged the court to grant the complainant her request for divorce.

Shehu, however prayed the court to order the complainant to marry another wife for his client.

“My client loves his wife. They have been blessed with a nine-month-old baby girl, we have tried our best to see that she comes back to her husband’s house but all our efforts were in vein.

“She should get another wife for him and foot all the marriage bills”, she counsel said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to the parties, adjourned the case to August 12 for judgment.

He ordered the complainant to seek her guardian’s advice before terminating the marriage which according to him was the only option left for the court. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...