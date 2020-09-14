Woman seeks divorce over alleged abandonment

Share the news













A businesswoman, Temitope Adebanji, on Monday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage to husband, Samuel, over alleged abandonment.

Testifying, Adebanji told the court that Samuel abandoned their matrimonial home in 2006, a few months after their wedding.

”He abandoned me and our only child between. When we newly got married, Samuel nagged about my cooking.

‘“Samuel disrespects my my parents, accusing them of failing to teach me good manners, basic ethics of marriage.

”His family members, lied to me on his whereabouts. My lord, I want to move on with my life. I no longer wish to be his wife. I want to remarry,” Adebanji said.

The defendant was absent and was not represented by anybody who could respond to the allegations leveled against him.

According to the court’s bailiff, Samuel’s parents were served hearing notices, but chose not to make any appearance.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President dissolved the marriage and granted custody of the child to Adebanji.

He ordered the respondent to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

The arbitrator ordered that a copy of the judgment should be sent to Samuel’s parents. (NAN)