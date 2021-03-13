Woman returns to beat up new wife, 5 years after divorce

March 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Judiciary, News, Project 0



Two women were arraigned on Friday, before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly conspiring between to beat up a new at her husband’s residence.

The two defendants: Ruka Tayo, 38; and Jimoh Abiola, 35, whose addresses were provided, are standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on to commit an offence and assault.

The defendants, however, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Gbemileke Agoi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 26 at about 4:p.m at Road 7, Mowowole Estate, Oreta Igbogbo area of Ikorodu.

Agoi alleged that the defendants conspired together and beat up the , one Mrs Adeyemi Morenikeji, at her husband’s residence she married the former husband of one of the defendants.

He said the defendants beat up the complaint at the residence of her new husband, five years after leaving the house following divorce.

According to , the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 412 and 172 of Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs R. A. Onilogbo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.
She adjourned the case till 31, for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,