Woman prays court to recover N70,000 loan from ex-husband

A house wife, Bilkisu Muhammad on Monday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to recover N70,000 from her former husband, Kamal Rabiu.

The complainant said she lent N75,000 when they were married and he paid back N5,000 only.

She said that Rabiu, who divorced her, also took away a 6kg gas cylinder, food flask, washing bowl, a wrapper, jug and cup.

In his reply, Rabiu, said he is aware of the loan.

”I only took the washing bowl and have no idea of the other items,” he said.

He prayed the court to give him until August to pay the debt.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, asked Muhammad to produce her witness who can testify that the items she listed were taken by Rabiu.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 3 for Rabiu to swear that he did not take Muhammad’s belongings.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...