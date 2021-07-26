Woman prays court to recover N70,000 loan from ex-husband

A house wife, Bilkisu Muhammad on Monday prayed a Shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to 70,000 from her former husband, Kamal Rabiu.

The complainant said she lent 75,000 when they were married and paid back 5,000 only.

She said that Rabiu, who divorced her, also took away a 6kg gas cylinder, food flask, washing bowl, a wrapper, jug and cup.

In reply, Rabiu, said aware the loan.

”I only took the washing bowl and have no idea the other items,” said.

He prayed the court to give him until August  to pay the debt.

The Judge, Malam Murtala , asked Muhammad  to her witness  who can testify that the items she listed were taken by Rabiu.

He adjourned the matter until Aug. 3 for Rabiu to swear that he did not take Muhammad’ belongings.()

