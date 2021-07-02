Woman prays court to grant her custody of 2 children

A 30-year-old mother, Ismuha Ahmed, on prayed a Shari’a court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, grant her custody of her two male children aged six years and seven years.


The complainant, who resides at Road, said the children had under the care of their father, Abdullahi Zakariyya, since their divorce September 2020.
“I also want court assist me retrieve the money he is owing me, a total of N27,000,” she said.


On his part, the defendant acknowledged the debt he owed and said he would pay her installments of N5,000 monthly.

He, however, stated that Ahmed, his wife, had shown no interest the children since their divorce and as such had no seek for custody.


The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, adjourned the matter to July 15, for ruling. (NAN)

