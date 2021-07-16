Woman prays court to compel husband on responsibilities

A 38-year-old housewife, Adama Abdullahi, on Friday prayed a Shari’a Court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to compel her husband, Yusuf Ambo, to take up his responsibilities.

The petitioner who resides at Shooting Range Area had on May 16, 2021, filed for divorce through Khul’I (Right of Redemption), thereby returning her dowry to her husband.

The respondent, however, sent a divorce letter after receiving court summon.

Ambo said that he had returned his wife during Ramadan.

“I have two options for him, either he should take care of my feeding, clothing and shelter as his responsibilities enshrined by the Shari’a for three months or forget about the marriage,” she said.

The respondent urges court to give him time to reconcile with his wife.

The Judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, said it was the responsibility of a husband to provide shelter, food and clothing for his wife.

He adjourned the case to Aug. 16 for hearing. (NAN)

