Woman prays court for divorce from jailed husband

August 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 30-year-old Zuwairiyya Ahmad Friday prayed a Sharia Court in to grant her divorce because her  , Yakubu Bawasa, was in jail.

The complainant said that she was tired of the marriage.

”He is no more providing our basic necessities.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, said that report gotten from the correctional facility, the defendant was sentenced to four years in 2020.

The judge, stated that the court has answered the prayer of the complainant and therefore dissolved the union between the couple. (NAN)

