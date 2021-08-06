Woman prays court for divorce from jailed husband

A 30-year-old woman Zuwairiyya Ahmad on Friday prayed a Sharia Court in Kaduna to grant her divorce because her husband, Yakubu Bawasa, was in jail.

The complainant said that she was tired of the marriage.

”He is no more providing our basic necessities.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, said that based on the report gotten from the correctional facility, the defendant was sentenced to four years imprisonment in 2020.

The judge, stated that the court has answered the prayer of the complainant and therefore dissolved the union between the couple. (NAN)

