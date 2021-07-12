Woman in court for allegedly stealing N286, 000

A 21-year-old woman, Opeyemi Mustapha, on Monday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief , for N286, 000 cash.

The police Mustapha with theft under Section 287 of the Criminal of Lagos State 2015.

She pleaded not to the .

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the that Mustapha, committed the offence on March 7, 7.50 a.m Kolaba Junction, Alaja , Ayobo, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant stole the N286, 000 cash belonging to One Bolatito Oyelowo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section 287 stipulates seven years’ for stealing.

Chief , J.A. Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case untill July 26, for further . (NAN)

