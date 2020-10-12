Woman in court for allegedly slapping police officer

A 32-year-old trader, Ene Ayuba, on Monday appeared in an Upper Area Court in Zuba, FCT, for allegedly slapping a police officer.

The police charged Ayuba, who resides in Gwarinpa Village, Abuja on two counts of criminal force and assault on public servant while performing his lawful duty.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, said that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 4, in the cause of investigation and interrogation in a case of assault against Ayuba in Gwarinpa police station.

Ogada told the court that Ayuba violently slapped the Investigating Police Officer, Sgt. Gwatana Friday while performing his lawful duties, for no reason.