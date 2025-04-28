Woman in court for allegedly posting pictures of another on Tiktok

A civil servant, Mojisola Benson, on Monday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State for allegedly posting pictures of another woman on social media, claiming

By Ngozi Njoku

Benson, who resides at Ifako in the Gbagada area of Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of breach of peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 3 at Gbagada, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Bassey said the defendant posted pictures of the complainant, one Oyindamola Adejumola, on WhatsApp and TikTok with the caption ‘Iyawo Brother Seun aya the Owner’.

“The said caption caused her distress.

“The complainant said that the defendant posted her picture on social media, alleging she was dating her husband, Babatunde Olumide.

“She also sent messages to her grandfather and sister, telling them to warn the complainant to steer clear from her husband,” Bassay said.

“The complainant went to a financial institution around Ifako and a woman she didn’t even know was warning and insulting her to steer clear of people’s husbands. This caused her an embarrassment.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 6 for mention. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)