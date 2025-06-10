Woman in court for allegedly hitting sister with log of wood

A 35-year-old woman, Jennifer Monday, was on Tuesday charged before a Kaduna Magistrates Court for allegedly hitting her sister (Ruth John) with a log of wood.

By Patience Yakubu

The defendant, who lives at of Maraba Rido Kaduna, is facing a two-count of assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 6 at about 7.00 p. m. at her residence.

He said the complainant went to the defendant’s house to discuss their sick mother and in the process an altercation ensued in which the defendant hit her sister on the head with a log of wood.

Leo said the complainant was rushed to the hospital and reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 58 and 284 of the penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

Section 58 attracts one year prison term if found guilty, while Section 284 attracts a prison term not less than five years if found guilty.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the surety must be a blood relation to the defendant and should submit four recent passport photographs to the court.

He further ordered that the surety must show evidence of tax payment from the Kaduna Government.

He adjourned the case until July 20, for hearing.(NAN)