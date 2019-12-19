Woman in court for allegedly assaulting police officer

A 29-year-old woman, Kemi Oguntola, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for alleged assault on a police officer.

Oguntola, who resides at Agege area of Lagos, is facing a charge of assault to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp.Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 11 at Toyin Street, Ikeja.

Edeme said that the defendant assaulted Mr Oladele Olusanya, a police officer while he was performing his duty.

“The defendant was intercepted at 1.00 a.m by the complainant and his team who interrogated her, but could not give any satisfactory answer of her mission at time of the night

“She was ordered to follow them to the station, but she refused and in the process she bit the complainant on his left hand which caused him serious harm,” the prosecutor said.

Edeme said the offence contravened Section 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes three years jail term for assault.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A Aderibigbe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Aderibigbe said that the surety should be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2020 for mention. (NAN)