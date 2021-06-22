Woman in court for allegedly aiding husband escape murder charge

A 35-year-old woman, Rukayat Ibrahim, on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun for allegedly aiding her husband, Saliu Jeliu, charged with murder to escape in Ekiti.

The police charged Ibrahim, whose address was not given with conspiracy.

The prosecution counsel, E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 26 at about 4 p.m., at Oloko Street in Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant helped Jeliu to escape to Ogun Ekiti, Moba Local Government, Ekiti

He said that the police was able to track her husband and arrested him, after the case was reported at the station.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 519 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A. O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with tax payment to the Ogun Government.

Magistrate Adeyemi adjourned the matter until July 12 for trial. (NAN)

