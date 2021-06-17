Woman in court for alleged stealing of N6.95m school fund

The Police on Thursday one Oluwabusola Oluwatosin, 40, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 6.95 million.
The defendant was charged with three counts of alleged conspiracy, falsification and theft to which she pleaded not guilty.


The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Oluwatosin and others at large committed the offence sometime in May at Early Beginner School, Ifako Ijaye, Lagos.
Emuerhi alleged defendant stole the sum of 6.95 million belonging to Early Beginner College.

“Oluwatosin falsified the school fees to conceal the theft,’’ he alleged.
The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Sections 411, 337 and 287 of the Criminal Code, Law of 2015.


Chief Magistrate, J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant in the sum of 100,000, with two sureties in like sum.
He adjourned the case until July 1, for further hearing. (NAN)

