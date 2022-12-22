Woman drags business partner to court over N250,000 failed business deal

By Aisha Gambo

A 48 year-old woman, Aisha Muhammad on Thursday dragged Maryam Yahya her business partner to a Sharia court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna over N250,00 failed business deal.

The complainant told the court that she gave Yahya the sum of N250,000 to invest in a business with the agreement to get returns every month.

She explained that the defendant gave her N25,000 for four months gain from the business deal but later stopped.

” I told her I was no longer interested in the deal and requested for my money back but she only gave me N100,000 in 2020 and refused to pay the N150,000 outstanding.

“I want this honourable court to help me get my money”, she prayed.

In her defence, Yahya said she did not collect money from the complainant.

She said that she gave the complainant N50,000 for five months and paid another N100,000.

Yahya told the court that she was ready to swear by the Holy Qur’an on her counter claim.

The Judge Malam Abubakar Salisu-Tureta adjourned until Jan. 6 for the complainant to present witnesses.(NAN)