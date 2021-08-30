Woman drags business partner to court over alleged cheating

A woman, Aisha Ahmed, on Monday dragged her business partner, Suleiman Maikose before a Magistrates’ in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for alleged cheating.

Maikose is charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating, in violation of the of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Ahmed had filed a criminal complaint alleging that the she gave the defendant five bags of ginger, valued at N35, 000 per bag, to sell and remit the proceeds to her.

She told the that the defendant sold the ginger and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

When the were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mary Adams, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Adams adjourned the matter Aug. 31 for trial. (NAN)

