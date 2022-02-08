Woman docked for allegedly stabbing neighbour

A 25-year- woman, Felicia Onome, allegedly stabbed her neighbour in the back of her head, was Tuesday docked Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Onome, lives in Coastain, Kaduna, with assault and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the that Blessing James of the same address reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on Feb. 3.

Leo said at  the defendant stabbed James an altercation.

The prosecutor added that the complainant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Leo said the offence contravened  the provisions sections 215 and 232 of the Penal Code of 2017.

The defendant denied committing the offence.

Magistrate Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

said the surety must be a blood relation to the defendant and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 hearing.(NAN)

