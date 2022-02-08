Woman docked for allegedly stabbing neighbour

A 25-year-old woman, Felicia Onome, who allegedly stabbed her neighbour in the back of her head, was Tuesday docked in a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Onome, who lives in Coastain, Kaduna, with assault and criminal intimidation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Blessing James of the same address reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on Feb. 3.

Leo said at the defendant stabbed James during an altercation.

The prosecutor added that the complainant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Leo said the offence contravened the provisions sections 215 and 232 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State 2017.

The defendant denied committing the offence.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said the surety must be a blood relation to the defendant and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 28 for hearing.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

