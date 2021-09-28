Woman docked for allegedly slapping policeman

A 55- year-old woman, Maria Taiwo, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court allegedly slapped a policeman.

The police charged Taiwo, hair dresser, who resides at 23, Calvary St., Obawole, Ogba, Lagos with and causing a breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp  Olusegun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 31 at Area “”police command , Ogba.

Oke told the court that the woman committed the offence at the police where son was under arrest.

He said that an argument ensued between the defendant and Sgt. Ameh Elijah.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty the charge.

Magistrate D.S. Odukoya admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya adjourned the case until Nov. 3 trial (NAN)

