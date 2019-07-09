Woman docked for allegedly slapping man, resisting arrest

The Police on Tuesday docked Confidence Nwachukwu, at an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly resisting lawful arrest and assaulting a man.

The defendant, 25, who resides at Alapere in Lagos, is facing a three- count charge bordering on assault and resisting lawful arrest.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Sgt. Eucharia Okpa, a Police officer attached to Alapere Police Station, reported the matter on July 3.

Ihiehie alleged that on that same date, Chinweba Okonkwo reported the defendant at the station concerning a matter that needed to be settled.

“Sgt. Okpa was sent to invite the defendant to the station.

“The defendant slapped and tore the shirt of the complainant in the presence of the police officer.

“She resisted arrest; refused to follow the officer who came to invite her to the station but instead poured abusive words on her and the Divisional Police Officer of the station,’’ he said.

According to Ihiehie, the offences contravene Sections 117(2), 170(1) and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 117(2) stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders who resist arrest by a public officer in the discharge of duty or pay a fine of N200, 000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000, with two sureties who must show evidence of tax payment and adjourned the case until Sept. 10, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

