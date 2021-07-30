Woman docked for allegedly impersonating police officer

A 40-year-old woman, Olamide Akinwale, on Friday, appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for allegedly impersonating a police officer.The police charged Akinwale, whose address was not provided, with criminal impersonation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E.O.Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 14 at about 2 p.m.at Sango-Ota Police Station Ota.Adaraloye alleged that the defendant posed as a police Sergeant in the police and lied that she was investigating a case at the Police Station in Sango-Ota from Lagos.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 484 of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.He adjourned the case until Sept.15 for definite hearing (NAN)

