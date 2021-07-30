Woman docked for allegedly impersonating police officer

A 40-year-old woman, Olamide Akinwale,  on , appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for allegedly impersonating a police officer.The police charged Akinwale, whose address was provided, with criminal impersonation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp E..Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 14 at about 2 p.m.at Sango-Ota Police Ota.Adaraloye alleged that the defendant posed as a police Sergeant in the police and lied that she was investigating a case at the Police in Sango-Ota from .

He said that the offence contravened the provisions Section 484 the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws Ogun,2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.Magistrate A..Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adeyemi ordered that sureties must reside the court’s jurisdiction.He adjourned the case Sept.15 for definite hearing (NAN)

