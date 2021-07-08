Woman docked for allegedly defrauding POS operator

July 8, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



A 34-year-old woman, Faith Akinyosade, who allegedly conspired defrauded a Point of Sale (POS) operator of N175, 000, on Thursday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in  Surulere, .

The police charged the defendant with obtaining by false pretences, and theft.

Insp Anothia Osayande, the prosecution , told the court the defendant and one other, at large the offence on June 25 at 5:50 pm at  the Teju-Osho Market Phase II, .

Osayande alleged Akinyosade and one other male, at large, obtained N140, 000 from a POS operator, Damilola Taiwo  with a promise transfer  the money back her account.

The prosecutor said Akinyosade and her accomplice, also stole a mobile phone, worth N35, 000.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of  sections 287, 280 (1) (a), 314 and 411 of the Law of State, 2015.

Akinyosade, however, pleaded guilty.

Chief Magistrate Adewale Ojo admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum .

Ojo adjourned the case untill July 21 for trial. (NAN)

