Woman docked for allegedly defrauding POS operator

A 34-year-old woman, Faith Akinyosade, who allegedly conspired defrauded a Point of Sale (POS) operator of N175, 000, on Thursday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos.

The police charged the defendant with obtaining by false pretences, conspiracy and theft.

Insp Anothia Osayande, the prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant and one other, at large committed the offence on June 25 at 5:50 pm at the Teju-Osho Market Phase II, Lagos.

Osayande alleged that Akinyosade and one other male, at large, obtained N140, 000 from a POS operator, Damilola Taiwo with a promise to transfer the money back to her account.

The prosecutor said Akinyosade and her accomplice, also stole a mobile phone, worth N35, 000.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 280 (1) (a), 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Akinyosade, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Adewale Ojo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum .

Ojo adjourned the case untill July 21 for trial. (NAN)

