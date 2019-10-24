Woman docked for allegedly assaulting police officer

The police on Thursday arraigned a 25-year-old woman, Joy Ogigbo, in an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly assaulting a police officer on duty.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is charged with facing a five-count charge bothering on willful damage, stealing and assault.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 17 at about 9.30 a.m. at No.3 Ayarufalu str; T.S bus stop, Offin Ile, area of Igbogbo in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru alleged that the defendant assaulted Sgt. Catherine Ogidi, a police officer attached to the Ikorodu Division headquarters, Igbogbo while performing her lawful duty.

She alleged that the defendant injured Ogidi and stole a Tecno T401 phone valued at N25,000.

She said that the defendant also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by disturbing peace of the community.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sSections 174(b), 173, 287, 339 and168 (d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate C.K. Tunji-Careena admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for mention. (NAN)