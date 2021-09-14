Woman docked for alleged N1.3m forex investment fraud

September 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 A 40-year-old woman, Esther Oluwafemi, appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding some people of N1.3 million.


NPower

police Oluwafemi of Fundex House , Bodija , Ibadan, with two counts of fraud.

Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Oluseye Akinola, told court that Olorunfemi on Feb 3, 2018, fraudulently obtained N1.1million from Mrs Egbinade  Olajide,, with a promise to invest in Forex  trading.

Akinola said that defendant on Feb. 6, 2018, also obtained N200, 000 from Mr Ahmed Waheed  under pretence of investing in Forex trading knowing full well was false

He said offence contravened provisions of Section 419 of Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

defendant, however , pleaded not guilty to charge.

Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa -Babalola admitted defendant to bail in sum of N500,000 with sureties in like sum.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned matter until Nov. 2, for hearing.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,