Woman docked for alleged N1.3m forex investment fraud

A 40-year-old woman, Esther Oluwafemi, on Tuesday appeared in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding some people of N1.3 million.

The police charged Oluwafemi of Fundex House , Bodija , Ibadan, with two counts of fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Oluseye Akinola, told the court that Olorunfemi on Feb 3, 2018, fraudulently obtained N1.1million from Mrs Egbinade Olajide,, with a promise to invest in Forex trading.

Akinola said that the defendant on Feb. 6, 2018, also obtained N200, 000 from Mr Ahmed Waheed under the pretence of investing in Forex trading knowing full well it was false

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 419 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however , pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa -Babalola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one sureties in like sum.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned the matter until Nov. 2, for hearing.(NAN)

