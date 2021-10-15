Woman Bags One Year for N5m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Uyo Zonal Command on Thursday October 14, 2021 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Anne Felix Idiong before Justice T. B. Adegoke of the Federal High Court Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, for forgery and falsely presenting herself as the special assistant to the wife of the Akwa Ibom State Governor and defrauding her victim of the sum of Five Million Naira (N5,000,000).

Her victim alleged that she approached her in September 2020 and introduced herself as a cousin and special assistant to the wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom state, and later defrauded her of the said sum on the pretext of facilitating a contract for the supply of Agro products and farm animals which she claimed emanated from the state government.

The petitioner said she realised she had been duped when the contract did not materialise, and the defendant went into hiding. All efforts to reach her proved abortive until she was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on January 18, 2021.

The defendant was first arraigned on September 21, 2021 and pleaded guilty to a one count charge for forgery of contract documents purported to have emanated from the Akwa Ibom State Government, an offence which contravenes the provisions of Section 1 (2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1 (2)(c) of the same Act.

Delivering judgment today, Justice Adegoke sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment without the option of a fine

