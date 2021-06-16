Woman bags 6 months imprisonment for burning ex-husband’s new wife’s house

A Sharia Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old woman, Zainab Ibrahim to six months imprisonment for burning her former husband’s new wife’s house

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta sentenced Ibrahim after she pleaded criminal trespass and mischief by fire.

The judge however gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

Abubakar-Tureta also ordered her to pay N131,000 as compensation for burning some household items belonging to Maryam Ramalan.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel,Insp Sambo Maigari told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 174 and 373 Shari’a criminal procedure.

He said that the convict confessed that she used petrol to burn the new bride’s house out of jealousy.

In her plea for mercy, she claimed that she was an obedient wife to her former husband, until he divorced her to take another wife.

“He had promised to bring me back to my matrimonial home but did not after I served him and his parents for many years.

“The house belongs to me and my seven children,”she said. (NAN)