Woman Bags 34 Years Jail Term for N66m Fraud in Borno

Maiduguri Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, Monday, October 4, 2021 secured conviction and sentencing of one Dije Sale  to thirty-four  imprisonment before Justice Umaru Fadawu of State High Court, Maiduguri for forgery, use of false document and obtaining under false pretence to tune of N66million (Sixty-Six Million Naira). 

convict forged a “Purchase Order” and used same to defraud nominal complainant of N66m under guise of executing a purported contract awarded to her by FHI 360, a Non-Governmental Organisation.

convict was arraigned on July 1, 2020 on a three-count charge but pleaded not “guilty to all charges preferred against her.

During trial, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed called four witnesses and tendered several documents before court that were admitted in evidence.

Justice Fadawu, in his judgment said prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, “and court is convinced that defendant is guilty of all the three counts as charged.”

He convicted the defendant of all the counts and sentenced her to fourteen on count one, ten on count two and 10 on count three.

He ordered that the sentencing be concurrently.

Furthermore, the convict was ordered by the court to pay N54million to the nominal complainant in restitution and “if she defaults, the convict shall serve 10 imprisonment which will run consecutively.”

