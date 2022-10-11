Woman bags 30 months imprisonment for unlawful possession of illicit drugs

By Patience Yakubu

Justice Mohammed Garba, of the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old woman, Helen Carlos, to 30 months imprisonment for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Garba sentenced her after she pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of illegal substance brought against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The judge sentenced her without an option of fine, adding that the 30 months imprisonment was in cognisance with the record that she (Carlos) was a first-time convict and her plea.

He warned the convict against indulging in such illicit business after serving her jail term but should be of good behavior, in the interest of her family and the nation.

Earlier, the NDLEA prosecuting counsel, T. J. Atserhegh, told the court that the convict was arrested on Sept. 14, by some officers of the Agency, along Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Atserhegh said that the convict was arrested with 1.4kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp and 49.3g of Tramadol.

He said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, LFN, 2004 (As Amended).

When she pleaded guilty to the charge, the prosecutor immediately reviewed the facts of the case before the court.

Atserhegh had called one Yunusa Garba, an officer with the agency, who testified against the accused and tendered the 1.4kg and 49.3g of hard drug contained in a Polythene bag as an exhibit against her.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

