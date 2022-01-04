Woman arraigned for stealing employer’s N165,000

A 28-year-old employee, Funmilola Lipede, who allegedly stole her employer’s N165,000 was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Lipede, a resident of Ojokoro in Lagos State, however, pleaded innocence to the charge of stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 23 at Lambe Bus-Stop in Ijaiye, Lagos State.

She said that the defendant stole the sum belonging to one Mr Gbenga Ogun.

“The defendant, who was employed as a Point of Sales(POS) attendant, stole the complainant’s money.

“When the theft was detected, the defendant could not give a satisfactory answer on the missing money.

“She was handed over to the police,”the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the offence violated Section 287(7)of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from employer.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A. Dirisu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety as part of the bail conditions.

Dirisu said that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

The case continues on Feb.9.(NAN)

