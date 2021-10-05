Woman allegedly steals N2.8m property from employer

A 46-year-old woman, Obiageli Onwabuya, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, over alleged stealing of property worth N2.8m from her employer.Onwabuya, whose address was not given, is facing a count charge of stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuiomose, said that the defendant committed the stealing on Aug. 14, at 2.00 p.m, at Liberty Shipping Company, Ikeja. Okuiomose said that the defendant stole an iPhone valued at N280,000, LG Stylo 4 phone worth N135,000, LG Aristo phone valued at N120,000 and Joy Acatel tablet valued at N150,000, among other items.He said that the defendant stole the items from the shipping company.“The total worth of the property stolen is N2.8 million.“

The defendant was arrested one month after and handed over to the police for prosecution,” he said.The prosecutor noted that stealing contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adefioye ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Nov. 3, for hearing. (NAN)

