Woman, 55, docked for allegedly obtaining N2m under false pretence

A 55-year-old woman, Bisola Adebayo, on Tuesday appeared at an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos for alleged conspiracy to obtain N2 million on false pretence.

Adebayo, of no fixed address, is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, felony to wit stealing, obtaining under false pretense and threat to life.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Isaac Aminu, told the court that the defendant with others at large committed the offences sometime in 2016 at Gberigbe, Ijede area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Aminu said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N2 million from the complainant, Mrs Bisola Olusesan, with pretence that she was a registered cooperative society knowing same to be false.

The prosecutor said the defendant threatened to kill the complainant and also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace in the public.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 411, 314, 287, 56 and 168(D) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 411 stipulates 2 years jail term, 287, three years for stealing, 314, 15 years jail term for obtaining under false pretence section 56, 3 years while Section 168(D) provides three months or payment of N45, 000 if found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until June 9 for trial. (NAN)

