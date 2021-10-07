Woman, 53, docked over alleged N3m fraud

A 53-year-old businesswoman, Ebunolorun Basirat, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N3million under false pretences.

The police charged the defendant whose address is unknown with a three-count charge bordering on fraud, obtaining by false pretences and theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant had, on June 30, fraudulently procured an execution of document by false pretences.

He said the defendant defrauded the complainant, one Mrs Hassan Yemi, by obtaining the sum of N3 million from her with the pretex of using the money to facilitate a business.

“Basirat collected the money with an agreement to pay back with interest but she failed to do so.

“All efforts made by the complainant for the defendant to repay her the money proved abortive as she absconded to an unknown destination and her phone was not reachable.

“Basirat was later apprehended and handed over to the police for questioning,” the prosecutor said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 96, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The presiding magistrate, O.M. Ajayi, granted the businesswoman bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for mention. (NAN)

