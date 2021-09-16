Woman, 47, docked over alleged N1.2m theft

A 47--old woman, Bisola Okeowo, on Thursday appeared an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in State allegedly stealing N1,244,795.

Okeowo, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge conspiracy and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.


The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between May 7, 2019 and December 10, 2020, at Alfa Sanni Street, Pedro, Lagos.

Bassey alleged that the defendant stole the sum N1, 244,795.00 belonging to Etim Edet, her employer.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 Criminal of State, 2015.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Daodu, granted the defendant bail the sum N200,000 with two sureties like sum, one who must be a blood relation.

Daodu said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence two years tax payment to State.

She adjourned the case Nov. 11 mention. (NAN)

