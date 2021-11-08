Woman, 44, docked for alleged theft

A 44-year-old woman, Rosemary Azazi, on Monday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, for allegedly stealing N1,239, 200.

Azazi, whose address was not provided, was charged with stealing.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10 at about 10 a.m. at Rotimi Makinde, Itamaga area in Ikorodu.

Christian said the defendant converted the money belonging to Rodef Initiative for economic development in Ikorodu to her personal use.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Sections 280 and is punishable under section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. A,Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate added that the sureties must be gainfully employed with two years’ evidence of tax payment

.

She said the address of the sureties must be verified, and adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for mention. (NAN

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...