Woman, 40, in court over alleged theft of WAEC result

Rose Okeke, 40, who allegedly stole the original copy of a candidate’s result from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) office appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Okeke, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, forgery and conspiracy, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Evelyn Ehiemua, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on Dec. 3, at the WAEC Office, Ogba in Lagos.

Ehiemua said that the defendant and others who are currently at large stole the original copy of the WAEC result belonging to Miss Adijat Ajiboye and presented it as hers.

Ehiemua said that the offence contravened Sections 287, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A. Daudu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N40,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daudu ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

She adjourned the case until Jan.16, 2020 for mention. (NAN)