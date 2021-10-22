Woman, 38, in court for alleged N1.2m fraud

The police on Friday arraigned a 38-year old woman, Shakirat Durojaiye, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N1, 261, 000 under false pretence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Durojaiiye of Ojota area in Lagos was arraigned on a three-count charge of obtaining under false pretense, fraud and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi , told the court that defendant had between June and September on Ogudu Road, Ojota, with intent to defraud, obtained N1, 261, 000 from Helping Hands Lending Service Ltd.

He said that Durojaiye collected the money from the company under the pretence of loaning it out to a customer who needed their service, knowing same to be false.

Perzi further stated that the defendant fraudulently converted the money to her own use.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 172, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2021.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.M.Ajayi, granted her bail in the sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi, who said that the sureties must have proof of livelihood and evidence of tax payment, adjourned the case until Oct. 29 for mention. (NAN)

