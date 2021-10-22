Woman, 38, in court for alleged N1.2m fraud

  police on Friday a 38-year old woman, Shakirat Durojaiye, before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N1, 261, 000 under false pretence.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Durojaiiye of Ojota area was arraigned on a three-count charge of obtaining under false pretense, fraud and stealing.

Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi , told court that defendant had between June and September on Ogudu Road, Ojota, with intent to defraud, obtained N1, 261, 000 from Helping Hands Lending Service Ltd.

He said that Durojaiye collected money from company under pretence of loaning it out to a customer who needed their service, knowing same to be false.

Perzi further stated that defendant fraudulently converted money to her own use.

According to him, offences contravene Sections 172, 287 and 314 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2021.

defendant pleaded not guilty to preferred against her.

Magistrate, Mrs O.M.Ajayi, granted her bail in sum of N250,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Ajayi, who said that sureties must have proof of livelihood and evidence of tax payment, adjourned case until Oct. 29 for mention. (NAN)

