Woman, 38, faces N1.3m land fraud in Ogun

A 38-year-old woman, Blessing Aiye, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly defrauding a man of N1.3 million.

Aiye, of no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of fraud and collecting money under false presence.

The Prosecutor, Insp Grace Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 17, 2020, at about 4.00 p.m. at Onibukun, Baba Ode area, Ota.