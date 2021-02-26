Woman, 30, in court for allegedly defrauding boyfriend of N9.5m

A 30-year-old woman, Mary Ole, who allegedly swindled her boyfriend of N9.5 million, on Friday appeared in an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Ole with fraud and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Cpl. Joy Okoro, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from Aug. 12, 2019 to June 22, 2020, in Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant first obtained N6.5 million through her Guaranty Trust Bank account no. 0491076066, with a promise to marry Mr Emmanuel Ogunshakin.