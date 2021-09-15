Woman, 30, in court for alleged N1.8m fraud

A 30-year-old woman, Adenike Lucien, on Wednesday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alleged N1.8 million fraud.

Lucien, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from August to October 2019, at no. 26, Taiwo St., Ojota, Lagos.

Bassey said that the defendant collected N1.8 million from the complainant, Ayobami Monsuru, to supply granite to Dangote refinery company, which she failed to do.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to her personal use.

He said the offences contravened Sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

Magistrate A.O Daodu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until Nov.11 for mention. (NAN)

