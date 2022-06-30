Woman, 29, arraigned for alleged 3m car fraud

A 29-year-old woman, Bidemi Olaonipekun, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, for allegedly obtaining three million Naira on the pretext of buying a car for a man.

The defendant, who resides at No 1, Ibukun St., is facing charges of stealing and fraud.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 17 at 10:00 a.m., on Seun Street, Surulere, Lagos.

“Olaonipekun obtained three million Naira from the complainant, Mr Lawrence Uloh, on the pretext of helping him to buy a Toyota Corolla 2008 model,” Ekhueorohan said.

He told the court that the defendant did not buy the car but converted the money to her personal use.

Ekhueorohan said that the offences contravened Sections 280 (1) (a) and 314 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Bello adjourned the case until July 14 for definite trial. (NAN)

