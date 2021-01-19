Woman, 28, in court for allegedly stealing cell phones worth N128,000

A 28-year-old woman, Ramotu Isah, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing three cell phones, valued at N128,000.

Isah, whose address was not provided, is facing a three- count charge bordering on stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence on March 29, 2020 at about 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant and others at large stole a Tecno Pouviour 3, Model LB7, valued at N60,000, belonging to one Osunrayi Matthew and an Infinix Hot 8 Lite, valued at N33,000, belonging to one Emmanuel Komolafe.

Adeniyi added that the defendant also stole a Tecno Spark K7, valued at N35,000, belonging to Aladesiun Femi.

According to him, the offences contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Olawumi Olowolafe, urged the court to grant her client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Bankole Oluwasanmi, in his ruling, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000, with one surety in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 16, for hearing. (NAN)