Woman, 26, docked over alleged fraud

A 26-year-old woman, Oluwafikayomi Makinde, who allegedly defrauded a man of N606, 000 on the pretext of supplying him agricultural products, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Makinde, whose residential address was not stated, is facing charges of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, said that the defendant obtained N606, 000 from one Sodeeq Ademuyiwa with an assurance to supply him agricultural products, a representation she knew to be false.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant committed the offences from Jan. 26 to Feb. 25 in Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained the money through the Access Bank account and diverted it for her personal use.

The prosecutor said the offences violated Sections 280 and 314 (1)(3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that obtaining money under false pretences is punishable with 15 years imprisonment, while stealing attracts three years jail term for offenders.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr T.A. Adegun, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)

