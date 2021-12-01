Woman, 25, faces N4m fraud charge

A 25-year-old woman, Funmilayo Komolafe, who allegedly fraudulently obtained N4 million from her friend and her friend’s father, on Wednesday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Komolafe, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences from February 2020 to November 2021, at No. 35, Fakota St., Akowonjo in Egbeda, Lagos.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N4 million from the complainant, Miss Olamide Oyinloye, and her father, Mr Sunday Oyinloye.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant obtained the sum on the pretext of investing it in a trade known as Investing Mentor.

He said that the defendant knew that the presentation she made to her alleged victims was false and converted the money to her own use.

Aigbokhan said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr E. O. Ogunkanmi, granted the woman bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government

He adjourned the case until Jan. 19, 2022 for mention. (NAN)

