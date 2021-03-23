A 21-year-old woman, Opeyemi Mustapha, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing and setting a shop on fire.

Mustapha, whose residential address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and arson.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the defendant unlawfully set fire on the shop of the complainant, One Mrs Bolatito Oyelowo, following an unresolved argument.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant first stole the sum of N286,000 from the complainant.

He said the defendant committed the offences on March 7 about 7.50 a.m. on Koloba Junction, Alaja Road, Ayobo Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

“The complainant suspected the defendant to have stolen the money and confronted her for a search.

“The defendant resorted to setting the complainant’s shop on fire with an intent to prevent her from searching for the money,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 341 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until April 26 for mention. (NAN)

