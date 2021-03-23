Woman, 21, docked for alleged arson

A  21-year-old woman, Opeyemi Mustapha, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for stealing and setting a shop on .

Mustapha, whose residential address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and arson.

The defendant, however, pleaded not to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that the defendant unlawfully set on the shop of the complainant, One Mrs Bolatito Oyelowo, an unresolved argument.

Emuerhi told the court that the defendant first stole the sum of N286,000 from the complainant.

He said the defendant committed the offences on March 7 about 7.50 a.m. on Koloba Junction, Alaja Road, Ayobo Ipaja, a Lagos suburb.

“The complainant suspected the defendant to have stolen the and confronted her for a .

“The defendant resorted to setting the complainant’s shop on with an intent to prevent her from searching for the ,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 341 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs J.A. Adegun, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun ordered that the sureties must be gainfully and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until April 26 for mention. (NAN)

