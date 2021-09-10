Woman, 20, docked over alleged N148,000 theft

A 20-year-old woman, Nancy Okon, on Friday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N148,000.

Okon, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 20, at about 10.30 a.m. at Tipper Bust stop, Isawo area of Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Christian alleged that the defendant stole the sum of N148, 000 belonging to one Mr Nwaodike Emmanuel.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a blood relation.

Shotobi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of two years tax payment to Lagos State.

She then adjourned the case until Sep. 13, for mention. (NAN)

