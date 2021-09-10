Woman, 20, docked over alleged N148,000 theft

 A 20-year-old woman, Nancy Okon, on appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court State stealing N148,000.

Okon, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.


The Prosecutor, Insp Okonofua Christian, told the court that the defendant  committed the offence Aug. 20, at about 10. a.m. at Tipper Bust stop, Isawo area Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

Christian that  the defendant stole the sum N148, 000 belonging to one Mr Nwaodike Emmanuel.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 Criminal Law Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Shotobi, granted the defendant bail in the sum N150,000 with two sureties in like sum, one who must be a blood relation.

Shotobi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence two years tax payment to Lagos State.

She then  adjourned the case until Sep. 13, for mention. (NAN)

