Woman, 19, arraigned for stealing goods worth N1.8m

August 3, 2021 Favour Lashem



A 19-year-old employee, Vivian Onyinye, with stealing 10 iPhones valued at N1.85 million was arraigned at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, resides Yaba, Lagos State, was arraigned before Magistrate Mrs O.A. Layinka on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Onyinye, however, denied committing the offences and was admitted to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties like sum.

Layinka said the sureties should be gainfully and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant and two persons still at large committed the offences on May 8 at Abule-Ijesha, Lagos State.

said the defendant stole 10 iPhones, property of Ade Wayin-Femitayo.

“The defendant conspired with two employees, stole her employer’ goods.

“After investigations,  it was discovered that the defendant was among the culprits behind the theft.

“She was handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences violate sections 287(7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 278(7)stipulates seven years’ for stealing from employer, while section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

The magistrate adjourned the case Aug. 17 for mention. (NAN)

